Nick Saban Issues Statement On Death Of Lorenzo Washington

Lorenzo Washington, a former defensive lineman for Alabama football who went on to a brief NFL career, passed away. He was just 34 years old.

Washington played on some of Nick Saban‘s first teams at Alabama, and was part of the 2009-10 BCS National Championship team in his final collegiate season. He made his way to the NFL, where he had brief practice squad/offseason stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions between 2010-12. He left football after that final stint, and was recently working as a finance manager.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Lorenzo Washington,” Nick Saban wrote in a brief statement released by Alabama football. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Zo’s family, friends, and teammates.

“He was an integral part of our 2009 national championship team, a wonderful son, father, friend, and a loved teammate.”

Lorenzo Washington finished that final Alabama season with 21 total tackles, five of which were for a loss. He had two sacks for the national champion Crimson Tide.

So far, details of his passing have not been released. Based on the reactions of many of his former teammates, coaches, and Alabama staff members, it seems like he was a very popular member of the program.

Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by his incredibly untimely passing.

