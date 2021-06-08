Alabama Football Announces New Non-Conference Series

The Alabama football program agreed to a contract extension with Nick Saban this week, locking down the six-time national champion head coach through the 2028 season. That means he’ll be around to see at least part of the Crimson Tide’s newly announced home-and-home series.

According to an official press release, Alabama will play two non-conference games against Oklahoma State at the end of the decade. The Cowboys will host the first matchup in Stillwater in September of 2028 before the series swings back to Tuscaloosa in 2029.

The two programs have only met once in history, but with each school’s recent success, the series should be an interesting one.

“This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement. “We look forward to visiting Stillwater in 2028 and welcoming the Cowboys to Tuscaloosa the following year.”

The series with Oklahoma State will push Alabama’s two-game matchup with Notre Dame to the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

Here’s a look at all of Alabama’s future home-and-home, non-conference series for the next decade and a half:

2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)

2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)

2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)

2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)

2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)

2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30)

2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)

2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)

2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2)

2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)

Alabama fans have a lot to look forward to for the rest of the decade. With Saban at the helm, the Crimson Tide will be annual title contenders, so Tuscaloosa will play host to plenty of important games over the next few years.