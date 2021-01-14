Nick Saban Could Reportedly Bring NFL Assistant Back To Alabama

Alabama football is losing offensive line coach Kyle Flood to Texas, where he’s set to follow Steve Sarkisian. It looks like Nick Saban already has a plan to replace him, and it’s a familiar face for the Crimson Tide: Jeff Stoutland.

Stoutland previously coached under Saban from 2011-12, winning back to back BCS National Championships with the Crimson Tide. After the second season, he jumped to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he coaches offensive line. He added run game coordinator duties in 2018.

On Thursday morning, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Stoutland was in the mix to replace Flood. The Eagles’ situation is up in the air, with Doug Pederson being fired earlier this week.

It doesn’t sound like it is a done deal quite yet. Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer says that Stoutland is “not intent on leaving” the franchise, though it may depend on who is hired as head coach.

Jeff Stoutland has been one of the NFL’s best offensive line coaches during his stint in Philadelphia. The new head coach could want to bring on his own coach, but there’s at least a decent chance that Stoutland is retained if he does want to stay with the team.

Nick Saban is going to have a lot of work to do to rebuild his Alabama football staff. On top of Flood, Sarkisian is expected to bring special teams coordinator Jeff Banks to Texas as well. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is also reportedly in the running to be Texas’ next defensive coordinator.

The Eagles coaching search is expected to be wide ranging, with names like Lincoln Riley, Joe Brady, Ryan Day, Brian Daboll, Duce Staley, and Kellen Moore all getting connected to the job in recent days.