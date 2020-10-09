Nick Saban On Biggest Impact Of Weather In Saturday’s Game vs. Ole Miss

The SEC has had to make some scheduling adjustments due to the coming Hurricane Delta in the Southeast. LSU vs. Missouri is being moved from Baton Rouge for Columbia, and Alabama football’s game at Ole Miss was pushed back from 6 p.m. ET to 7:30.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall on Friday in Louisiana, but we could see severe weather throughout the region. There were initial concerns that the game may have to be pushed entirely back to November. Instead, the Crimson Tide and Rebels will give it a shot on Saturday night.

That means we may not have optimal conditions for football, with a big stormfront rolling through. When asked how it may impact the game, Nick Saban gave an insightful, and somewhat surprising answer. He says the sloppy conditions impact the defense more than the offense.

“It’s much harder to play pass defense,” Saban said on his Thursday night radio show, per Saturday Down South. “Everybody says, ‘Well, you won’t be able to throw the ball if it’s raining.’ If it’s a bad field and it’s raining, it’s much easier to play offense and it’s much easier to pass the ball than it is to play defense because the defense is at a disadvantage in reaction.”

Watch Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show presented by @Alfa_Insurance. https://t.co/lZvSJPUs44 — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) October 8, 2020

It definitely makes sense. When one player knows where he’s going on a route, and another is just trying to follow him and react to what he’s doing, that defender is definitely at more risk to lose his footing on a messy field.

That doesn’t mean the offense won’t face some obstacles. Alabama football quarterback Mac Jones and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, and the teams’ kickers will have to contend with some pretty aggressive winds.

“Now, wind, which there may be some wind with this, is probably the one thing that’s most difficult in terms of throwing the ball,” Nick Saban added during his show. “With the wind, against the wind, crosswind, swirling wind. Same thing in the impact that the wind can have in the kicking game can be really a tremendous factor in having the wind at your back in certain circumstances and certain situations in the game.”

The game serves as the first between Saban and former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, since he left Alabama to become the head coach at FAU, and now, Ole Miss. It should be a fun one, weather permitting.