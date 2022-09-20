Alabama Football Player Named A 'Genius' Leader

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Will Anderson Jr. isn't the only player on Alabama's defense that's turning heads this season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alabama linebacker DJ Dale raved about Henry To’o To’o. He referred to To’o To’o as a "genius."

"Henry's a genius. He's calling things out before the play starts," Dale said, via Charlie Potter. "He's giving you tips and keys throughout the week for what to look for. ... Henry really knows it, he dials it up and he's a genius."

To’o To’o had an impressive performance last Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, racking up eight tackles and one sack.

To’o To’o started his career at Tennessee before transferring to Alabama. In his first season as a member of the Crimson Tide, he had 111 total tackles, four sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble.

It would not be a surprise to see To’o To’o have a great performance this weekend against Vanderbilt.

Alabama is heavily favored heading into Saturday's matchup.