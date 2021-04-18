Alabama Football Player Responds To Nick Saban’s Throwing Joke

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden found himself on the receiving end of a rare Nick Saban joke during a recent practice.

In practice this weekend, Bolden, who played quarterback in high school, attempted a pass on an end-around. But the ball fell hilariously short of his receiver – who was only 10 yards away.

Nick Saban, whose jokes are about as common as college football losses, was so embarrassed that he was almost impressed. “I can throw it behind my back better than that,” the Alabama head coach told Bolden after the play.

It took a little while for Bolden to process just how embarrassing the play was. When he did, he took to Twitter and did his best to defend himself:

“I was throwing it away…” Bolden declared, adding a few laughing emojis.

I was throwing it away… 😂😂 https://t.co/73BA1tKRR4 — Slade Bolden (@_slade_10) April 18, 2021

If Slade Bolden really was trying to throw that ball away then he must not have been too decisive about it. That ball was thrown right in the area of a wide receiver instead of into the sidelines like we usually see.

Last year Bolden had 24 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also made seven punt returns for 49 yards. As a passer for the Tide, he has one completion for six yards and a touchdown against Tennessee.

Bolden is going to be relied on for some veteran leadership in Tuscaloosa this year. With several of last year’s starting wide receivers gone, he’s one of the longest tenured players in the WRs room.

Hopefully none of them ask him for advice on passing off an end-around though.