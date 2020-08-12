Earlier this afternoon, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall college football season, with eyes on playing in the spring.

The Big Ten announced its decision first and the Pac-12 followed just a few minutes later. While those two conferences won’t be playing this fall, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC appear poised to play.

The ACC and SEC issued statements announcing they are monitoring the situation, but are moving toward playing. Meanwhile, the Big 12 hasn’t made any announcements, but it sounds like the league plans to play as well.

A few hours after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their decision, Alabama football sent a message to the rest of college football. It looks like the Crimson Tide are ready for the season.

“I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying,” the caption read along with photos from team meetings.

“I can accept failure, everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying.”

-🐐#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/M9DvvaZWig — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 12, 2020

The quote comes from former NBA star Michael Jordan and it’s a clear shot at the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Both conferences are “not trying” to play this season. Although they plan to try again in the spring, analysts don’t believe that is a viable option.

The Power 5 will likely be the Power 3 by the time thee 2020 college football season rolls around. We’ll have to wait and see what that means for the postseason and College Football Playoff.