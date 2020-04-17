Alabama Football Sends Message To President Trump After Shoutout

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump addressed when sports would be able to return. He admitted that sports will eventually return without fans.

When talking about the upcoming football season, though, he made it clear he wants fans to be able to attend at full capacity. Trump brought up the Alabama football program as an example.

“Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game — or 110,000 to be exact — we want 110,000 people there,” Trump said. “We want every seat occupied. Normal is not gonna be a game where you have 50,000 people.”

Well, the Alabama football program took note and decided to send a message back to the president. “That’s what we like to hear Mr. President! We will keep doing our part to make this happen,” the Alabama football program said.

That’s what we like to hear Mr. President! We will keep doing our part to make this happen. @realDonaldTrump #SocialDistancing #RollTide

pic.twitter.com/L4MiRWyVmz — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 17, 2020

Alabama home games have averaged over 100,000 fans in attendance over the past five years.

We’ll have to wait and see if that many fans are allowed in the stadium when – and if – the 2020 college football season kicks off.

For the next week, Alabama football fans will wait to see where their favorite players will go in the draft. It all kicks off next week on Thursday night.