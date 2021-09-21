Alabama Wide Receiver Sums Up His Brutal Touchdown Drop

Alabama football junior Slade Bolden has been a reliable role player throughout his college career. On Saturday against Florida, he made a bad gaffe that he has to want back.

Alabama ran out to a big lead against Florida, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, but the Gators started to chomp away as the game wore on. In the third quarter, up just 21-16 after a pair of unanswered touchdowns by the Gators, Bolden had a chance to extend the lead.

On 2nd-and-8 from the Florida 10, Bryce Young found a wide open Bolden in the end zone. Bolden jumped to catch the helmet-high throw, it hit him right in the hands and fell incomplete. Alabama would score two plays later on a 4th-and-1 run by Brian Robinson. Had they not, it may have been a very, very costly play in a 31-29 win for the Crimson Tide.

Bolden took the play in stride, though. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he discussed the near-disastrous drop.

The Slade Bolden TD drop in the end zone pic.twitter.com/cdl6LrWP8N — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) September 18, 2021

“Working on receiving and catching is one of the biggest things I take pride in,” Bolden said, via AL.com. “I’m always trying to catch everything that’s around me, and it’s not like me to drop a ball, but it happens. I’m not perfect in football and just in life, it happens. I was able to just once that happened, just to go on to the next play.”

Bolden said his coaches and teammates helped him bounce back quickly and focus on helping his team win the game.

“What is the next thing that I can do to help the team? And also what’s the next opportunity that may present itself and take advantage of it? And I was able to have coaches and teammates be able to keep me from getting too down on myself, which I knew from jump as soon as it happened to forget about it.”

Bolden remained in the game, finishing with three receptions for 19 yards. On the year, he has seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, scored last week against Mercer.

He set career highs with 24 catches for 270 yards and a score last season.

Alabama football has its third non-conference game next weekend, with Southern Miss heading to Tuscaloosa.

[AL.com]