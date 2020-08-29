Alabama Football Team Will March To Protest Social Injustice

Multiple college football teams made a statement on Friday, as both Oklahoma and Ole Miss elected to not practice due to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake. Instead, the two programs had peaceful protests near campus.

Oklahoma had all its coaches and players wear black clothing while standing together at the Unity Garden on the South Oval. Lincoln Riley had a strong statement about the uncomfortable conversations his team has been having, saying “They’ve give every person not just an opportunity to express themselves, but also – and maybe more importantly – an opportunity to listen.”

Ole Miss also made a stand this week, as its players chanted “no justice, no peace” at the Oxford, Mississippi town square. Lane Kiffin joined his team as they peacefully protested against social injustice.

It sounds like Alabama will be the latest college football program to protest in some capacity. Star running back Najee Harris announced on Twitter that he’ll be marching across campus with the rest of the team.

“Alabama football – players and coaches – are marching from the Mal Moore Athletics Facility at 4 p.m. Monday to meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices.”

We want all Alabama athletes to join us. This isn’t a fan day … this isn’t a football game … this is about lasting CHANGE! — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) August 29, 2020

Harris has invited all Alabama student-athletes to join the march, not just football players.

Professional athletes have been using their platform to discuss potential change regarding social injustice. It’s refreshing to see college athletes following their footsteps.

We’ll see how Alabama’s march goes on Monday.