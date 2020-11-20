Nick Saban Offers Details Of Accident That Injured RB Trey Sanders

It’s been two weeks since the car accident that sent Alabama football RB Trey Sanders to the hospital. Details on the accident and the injuries it caused have been sparse, but this week we got more info.

On Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban finally discussed the details of the accident. Appearing on his weekly radio show, Saban explained that Sanders got T-boned in his car and suffered some injuries that could keep him on the shelf for months.

“He got T-boned in his car. He wasn’t driving, but they were just pulling out to go across an intersection and he got hit on his side,” Saban said. “We’re thankful. He’s got some very serious injuries, but everything has worked out very well. I think he’ll make a full recovery, but this is probably gonna be a several month type thing. He had a hip injury, but not the same kind that Tua had, so there shouldn’t be any question about his recovery… We feel very fortunate.”

Sanders was discharged from the hospital last week, and returned to the Alabama football facility in a wheelchair. The videos of his return and the team having fun with him have since gone viral.

It looks like Trey Sanders, the Alabama running back injured in a car wreck during the bye week, is back in Tuscaloosa #RollTide 🎥 Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/bIARHbVY10 — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) November 12, 2020

Trey Sanders was the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 per 247Sports. He was the No. 1 running back in the country, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Florida.

Sanders hoped to contribute as a true freshman, but injuries led him to redshirt the year.

2020 saw Sanders finally make his debut. In four games, Sanders rushed 30 times for 134 yards. In the return game, he contributed a 17-yard kickoff return.

Trey Sanders’ 2020 season is over. Now his long road to recovery has begun.