Alabama Football’s Complete 2021 Schedule Is Out

Alabama is only a few weeks removed from its dominant performance against Ohio State in the national championship game, but it’s never too early to look at the 2021 schedule.

The Crimson Tide have a ton of talent to replace this offseason, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Najee Harris, Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are all expected to hear their names called in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fortunately for Alabama, its 2021 schedule doesn’t start out too challenging. The opening game for the Crimson Tide will be against the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 4 in Atlanta. That isn’t an easy game by any means, but no one knows if D’Eriq King will be ready to go after suffering an ACL tear at the end of the 2020 season.

Week 3 is where things could get interesting for Alabama, as it’ll take on Florida in the Swamp. It’ll be fascinating to see how Bryce Young handles that hostile environment.

A road trip in mid-October could also pose some trouble for Alabama, but the expectation is that Nick Saban’s squad will be favored in just about every regular season game in 2021.

And last but certainly not least, Alabama will finish its regular season on the road against Auburn. It’ll be the first time that Bryan Harsin coaches in the Iron Bowl.

What do you think Alabama’s record will be next season?