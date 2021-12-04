Alabama, Georgia Fans Trolled Lincoln Riley During GameDay Interview

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley was on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday to discuss his departure from Oklahoma. During the interview, the fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium showered him with SEC chants.

It’s no surprise that Riley was trolled by Alabama and Georgia fans during his interview. His decision to leave Oklahoma for USC means he won’t have to deal with the SEC.

The Sooners are set to join the SEC in 2025. That move has been a talking point in the college football world for the past few months.

Even though Riley said Oklahoma’s move to the SEC factored “zero percent” into his decision, fans are going to let him hear about it.

Here’s the segment from College GameDay that went viral:

Alabama and Georgia fans strike up the SEC chant during Lincoln Riley's interview on Gameday. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y23QJPG9dO — Oklahoma-Vs-The World (@soonergridiron) December 4, 2021

As for why Riley decided to leave Oklahoma, he claims USC made it very clear it wanted him to be the coach who brings the Trojans back to the promised land.

“You could feel their energy,” Riley said, via Fox Sports. “You could feel the leadership from the very top as willing to do the things that maybe haven’t been done here as of recent to get USC to where it needs to be. … The future is so bright. Again, to us, that excitement was tough to ignore.”

Only time will tell if Riley made the right decision. But make no mistake, SEC fans will mock him for years to come.