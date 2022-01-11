The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 SEC Championship Game - Georgia v AlabamaATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) knocks down the pass of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away.

On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.

However, after review, the call was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass. With a reprieve, Young then led Alabama downfield for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Here’s a look at the play.

It looks like by the letter of the law, the officials ultimately got the call correct, even if Georgia fans probably disagreed

Some also thought that it should have been intentional grounding, if Young’s arm was indeed moving forward.

Anyway, no changing the call at this point. Alabama is up 3-0 and now has the ball back looking to add to its lead.

You can watch the national title game on ESPN.

