College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away.

On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.

However, after review, the call was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass. With a reprieve, Young then led Alabama downfield for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Here’s a look at the play.

What could have been a scoop 'n score for the Dawgs was called back:#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3tDrDQMcTJ — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

It looks like by the letter of the law, the officials ultimately got the call correct, even if Georgia fans probably disagreed

Some also thought that it should have been intentional grounding, if Young’s arm was indeed moving forward.

Incomplete pass. No fumble. No scoop and score. (And I picked Georgia.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 11, 2022

It's ruled an incomplete pass. Crowd boos. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 11, 2022

3-0 Bama is huge since it could have been 7-0 UGA before the Dawgs even had an offensive snap. Incomplete pass was the right call, and we’ll done by Bryce Young. — Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) January 11, 2022

Anyway, no changing the call at this point. Alabama is up 3-0 and now has the ball back looking to add to its lead.

You can watch the national title game on ESPN.