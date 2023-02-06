Alabama Has Reportedly Hired A New Defensive Coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Mere days after hiring the former star pupil of LSU head coach Brian Kelly, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have hired another coach with ties to one of his biggest rivals.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Alabama has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator. Steele is well-known at Alabama, having enjoyed two previous stints in Tuscaloosa under Saban.

He was Nick Saban's first defensive coordinator when he took the Alabama job back in 2007. More recently though, Steele has made the rounds at some of Alabama's most notable rivals.

He was the defensive coordinator at LSU in 2015, defensive coordinator and later interim head coach at Auburn from 2016 to 2020 and interim head coach at Tennessee for a few minutes in 2021.

Steele also has experience as a full-time head coach, having coached four years at Baylor from 1999 to 2002. He went 9-36 at the helm and won only one game over Big 12 foes.

The 2023 offseason has seen Nick Saban replace both of his coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien left to return to the NFL in the same role with the New England Patriots. He was replaced by Rees.

Co-defensive coordinators Pete Golding and Charles Kelly have made lateral moves to Ole Miss and Colorado respectively.

But in hiring Kevin Steele, Saban is bringing back at least one familiar face to his coaching staff for the 2023 season.