Alabama Has Reportedly Hired Former LSU Quarterback

Alabama football is adding to its extensive coaching staff by hiring a former LSU quarterback.

Zach Mettenberger, who played for the Tigers from 2011-13 before a two-year stint with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, has been hired by Alabama as an analyst. The 30-year-old is already listed in the Tide’s online staff directory.

Mettenberger has spent the last two years as an assistant coach at Nashville high schools.

Alabama has hired former LSU and NFL QB Zach Mettenberger as an analyst. He’s already listed in the Crimson Tide’s staff directory. Mettenberger threw for 3,082 yards and 22 TDs at LSU in 2013.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 10, 2022

After beginning his college career at Georgia, Mettenberger was dismissed from the program. He then transferred to junior college in Kansas before resurfacing at LSU.

In his three seasons with the Tigers, Mettenberger passed for 5,783 yards, 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was the team’s starter in 2012 and 2013, and threw 22 touchdowns in his final campaign.

Mettenberger was a sixth-round pick of the Titans in 2014. In 14 NFL games (10 starts), he completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.