Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Announces NFL Decision

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III just made it official. He’s forgoing his senior season and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ruggs was part of the Crimson Tide’s loaded receiving corps this season. He joins Jerry Jeudy in entering the draft, while DeVonta Smith, the team’s leading receiver, will return to Tuscaloosa. Jaylen Waddle will also be back for his junior campaign.

In 2019, Ruggs played in 12 games, catching 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He added a 75-yard touchdown run against New Mexico State.

Ruggs’ best season was 2018, when he hauled in 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 scores. In 41 career games, he reached the end zone 25 total times.

Below is Ruggs’ draft announcement, via Instagram.

As stated above, Alabama is losing two of its top wideouts in Ruggs and Jeudy, but Smith and Waddle should be a dynamic tandem for whoever the Tide’s 2020 starting quarterback is.

With Tua Tagovailoa declaring for the draft today, it sets up a three-headed QB race in T-Town this offseason.