Alabama High School All-American Enters Transfer Portal

On Wednesday afternoon, the Alabama linebacker room took a hit when a former high school star left the program.

According to a report from Crimson Tide insider Matt Zenitz, King Mwikuta entered the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit appeared in 11 games for Alabama during the 2020 season.

During his freshman season, Mwikuta played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide. He played primarily special teams during his time at Alabama.

Here’s the news from Matt Zenitz.

Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 30, 2021

Unfortunately for Mwikuta, there just wasn’t a path to substantial playing time. Outside linebackers Will Anderson and Christopher Allen emerged as legitimate starters for the Tide last season.

Both are coming back for the 2021 campaign, while 2020 five-star recruits Chris Braswell and Drew Sanders could also see playing time at the position.

The West Point, Ga., native committed Alabama after being selected to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game. He was the No. 158 overall recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and the No. 9 defensive end recruit.