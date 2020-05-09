On Friday night, the news broke that Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would enter the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit could be searching for another opportunity elsewhere due to a crowded depth chart at quarterback.

Alabama will likely start Mac Jones for the 2020 season, especially after seeing how he performed in relief duty for Tua Tagovailoa last year. Nick Saban also has five-star freshman Bryce Young, who could potentially be the starting quarterback in 2021.

Former Alabama reporter Chris Kirschner had an interesting tidbit to share on this situation, saying “Taulia told me on multiple occasions how he only wanted to go to Alabama just because it would be easier on his parents to go to games.”

Tagovailoa’s decision to enter the transfer portal shocked many college football fans, but it turns out that it shouldn’t have. Aaron Suttles of The Athletic said “The writing was on the wall,” for Tagovailoa in Tuscaloosa.

Sources indicated he talked openly of transferring on multiple occasions. The writing was on the wall. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) May 8, 2020

Now that Tua is no longer on Alabama’s roster, the time has come for Taulia to choose another school.

Last season, Tagovailoa completed 75 percent of his pass attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown. He still has ways to go in terms of development, but the potential is certainly there.

There haven’t been any leaks yet as to where Tagovailoa may land. Some fans have speculated about him joining the Miami Hurricanes because it could make life easier for the family. Others have wondered if he’ll try to stay in the SEC.

Where do you think Taulia Tagovailoa will take his talents?