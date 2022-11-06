Alabama Is Likely Out Of Playoff Conversation With Stunning Loss To LSU

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No team with two losses has ever received an invite to the exclusive four-team College Football Playoff. Uh oh, Alabama.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 LSU 32-31 in Death Valley this Saturday evening. It hands Alabama its second loss of the season.

To make matters worse for the Tide, impressive wins will be hard to come by down the stretch of the season. LSU is now in control of the SEC West, meaning unless the Tigers lose another game they will be playing in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama, meanwhile, has remaining games against No. 11 Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn. Three wins in those games, no matter how impressive, will be enough to get an invite to the sport's postseason.

"The 2022 College Football Playoff will not include Alabama," said Chris Vannini.

"Clemson’s likely out of the playoffs. Alabama’s definitely out of the playoffs. Several conferences seem pretty dang open in their championship races. Buckle up, we’ve got a wild month of college football remaining," RedditCFB wrote.

"Team was not a playoff team anyways. Even down to the last snap they look completely out of sync, unfocused, unprepared," said Sidelines - Bama.

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff likely won't include Alabama or Clemson. What a world we live in.