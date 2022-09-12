Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns
Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season.
There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries.
That's about to change, though.
According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide are set to get two key players back very soon.
"Alabama will soon be adding reinforcements at wide receiver. Tyler Harrell & JoJo Earle, who have been out due to preseason injuries, are getting closer to being able to play and could each be back as early as Bama’s game at Arkansas Oct. 1, per sources," he reports.
Alabama is coming off a close win over Texas on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the Coaches' Poll, though they dropped to No. 2 in the AP Poll.