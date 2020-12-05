Alabama Is Reportedly Having Rough Time At Baton Rouge Hotel

During the 2019 college football season, the biggest regular season game of the year took place between LSU and Alabama for the right to play in the SEC title game.

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow led the Tigers to victory. Following the win, head coach Ed Orgeron made a few bold comments and the Tigers celebrated in style.

Well, this year’s contest will likely swing in Alabama’s favor. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites entering Saturday night’s contest in Baton Rouge as the Tigers have struggled on both sides of the ball.

However, if Alabama wants to win, it must endure a little adversity first. According to a report from Alabama reporter Michael Casagrande, the power went out at Alabama’s hotel this afternoon.

According to Casagrande, the power went out just before 3:30 p.m. ET and still hasn’t been turned back on – nearly an hour and a half later.

The power just went out at the Alabama team hotel. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 5, 2020

The power outage appears to be more widespread than just the team hotel. That can stop some of the conspiracy theorists from wondering if the power outage was caused by LSU fans.

The good news is that Alabama won’t be spending that much more time in the team hotel before going to the stadium for tonight’s game.

LSU and Alabama kick off later tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.