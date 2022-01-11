Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams

In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power.

Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama has officially ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Williams hurt his knee after hauling in a 40-yard pass from Bryce Young. His knee gave out as he tried to cut away from a Georgia defender.

The severity of Williams’ injury is unknown at this time. There are plenty of fans fearing the worst because it was a non-contact injury.

Williams came into this game with 75 receptions for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was off to a great start, catching four passes for 65 yards.

Just about every NFL Draft analyst has Williams graded as a first-round prospect. If he misses an extended period of time because of this injury, it could potentially hurt his stock.

We’re all hoping that Williams avoided a major injury and can return to the gridiron in the near future.