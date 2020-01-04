Alabama RT Jedrick Wills Announces NFL Draft Decision

Before Tua Tagovailoa announces whether or not he’ll enter the NFL Draft, Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills revealed his future plans.

Wills is considered one of the best right tackles in college football. He is one of several draft-eligible players on the Crimson Tide.

Although a few key players will return to Alabama for next season, such as Alex Leatherwood and Dylan Moses, it turns out that Wills will not be joining them.

On Saturday, Wills announced on Twitter that he’ll forego his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“As a kid from Lexington, Kentucky it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” Wills said. “After prayers and discussion with my family I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Here’s the full statement from Wills:

Wills made sure to thank Nick Saban and the coaching staff for his time with the Crimson Tide.

Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller believes that Wills will be one of the first offensive tackles that comes off the draft board.

Now that Wills has made his draft decision, almost every fan in Tuscaloosa is likely waiting for Tagovailoa to reveal his plans.