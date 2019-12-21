UPDATE: It turns out that Joshua McMillon isn’t certain that he’ll return to Alabama. Despite receiving a sixth year of eligibility, he won’t commit to another season at Tuscaloosa.

UPDATE: Joshua McMillon clarifies that he hasn’t decided whether he will return or not for a sixth season, which the NCAA did grant him. pic.twitter.com/uLSoWWaix5 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 21, 2019

The original post from McMillon sounded like he’ll play for the Crimson Tide in 2020, but clearly all options are on the table right now.

Alabama’s defense will inevitably lose a few contributors to the upcoming NFL Draft, but Nick Saban received encouraging news this weekend regarding linebacker Joshua McMillon.

The Crimson Tide were hopeful that McMillon would play a solid role on defense this season, but the former four-star recruit tore his ACL during fall camp. Shortly after suffering the season-ending knee injury, he applied for a redshirt from the NCAA.

McMillon was granted a redshirt from the NCAA back in 2016. It usually takes a strong case for a player to receive two extra years of eligibility, and yet that’s what happened for the Alabama linebacker.

He announced on Facebook that he received a medical redshirt from the NCAA and could potentially return to Tuscaloosa for his sixth year.

“Today I turned 23 years old and I am the first African American football player to graduate from the university with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I am the first to graduate from a 4 year university in family,” McMillon wrote on Facebook. “I was also granted a medical shirt from the NCAA to return next season to play.”

Here’s the full post from McMillon:

2019 has been a year to remember. I’ve had good days and bad days. Going into my senior year of football I was set to be… Posted by Joshua McMillon on Friday, December 20, 2019

McMillon could actually start at linebacker for the Crimson Tide in 2020 – if he chooses to return. After all, the coaching staff thought he’d assume that role this past season.

We’ll find out soon enough if McMillon will return to Alabama.