Breaking: Alabama Kicker Changes His Mind On Next Season

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Place kicker Will Reichard #16 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks a point after touchdown during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 19, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he's changing his plans for the 2023 season. Instead of going pro, he'll return to Tuscaloosa.

"After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," Reichard wrote. "I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023."

Reichard went through Senior Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He also accepted an invite for the Senior Bowl.

It's possible Reichard wants to end his college career with a national title.

This announcement is great news for Nick Saban, that for sure.

Reichard had an extraordinary 2022 season at Alabama, making 22-of-26 field goal attempts. He also made all 64 of his extra point attempts.

Since 2019, Reichard has made 82.7 percent of his field goal attempts. He's been extremely efficient for the Crimson Tide.