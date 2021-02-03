Alabama Lands Highest-Ranked Class In College Football History

It’s time to finally slam the door on the idea that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has lost even a single step among the college football elite.

Wednesday is National Signing Day and Alabama once again got signatures from some of the top prospects in the country. But the addition of five-star RB Camar Wheaton put Saban’s Crimson Tide on a collision course with history.

Per 247Sports, Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class now ranks as the No. 1 recruiting class of all-time. Based on the website’s scoring metrics for Composite Team Rankings, the 2021 Alabama class surpassed the legendary 2010 Florida Gators class.

Alabama’s upcoming recruiting class includes seven 5-star prospects – more than any other school. They also have 15 4-star prospects coming to Tuscaloosa.

Needless to say, Alabama has the top recruiting class in the country. It’s the ninth time in 11 years that they’ve had the No. 1 class.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a 13-0 season that included a national title win, countless accolades for their players and record-setting offense.

And with this recruiting class, the Tide seem poised to maintain their dominance in college football for the next few years.

Saban isn’t running out of steam yet, and may not for a while. So if you’re a fan of any team waiting to fill the void in the college football hierarchy, you’ll have to wait a lot longer.

How many national titles will Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class win?