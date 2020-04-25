This Alabama-LSU Stat For The 2020 NFL Draft Is Ridiculous

Alabama and LSU have straight-up dominated the 2020 NFL Draft, as the rival programs have both seen a multitude of former players come off the board through the first three rounds.

LSU got the party started early as Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. It didn’t take long for Alabama to counter that headline. Tua Tagovailoa was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth-overall pick.

Over the past three rounds, the Crimson Tide have seen nine former players hear their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The slight edge at the moment goes to the Tigers since they have 10 former players drafted already.

At one point during the draft, over 20 percent of the prospects selected were from either Alabama or LSU. That just puts into perspective how successful these two programs have been at developing talent.

Combine Alabama and LSU and 20.6 percent of the draft picks so far played Nov. 9 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) April 25, 2020

In addition to producing Joe Burrow, the Tigers sent K’Lavon Chaisson, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kristian Fulton, Justin Jefferson, Damien Lewis, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen to the NFL.

As for the Crimson Tide, they’ve produced Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Anfernee Jennings, Jerry Jeudy, Terrell Lewis, Xavier McKinney, Henry Ruggs III, Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills.

Neither school is out of prospects for this year’s draft. We could see more former Alabama and LSU players come off the board on Day 3.