Alabama Makes Official Decision On Bryce Young: Fans React

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young is in pads, but did not make the start for the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday night.

Young, who's dealing with a shoulder injury, is watching tonight's SEC game from the sideline.

Alabama backup Jalen Milroe is making the start for the Alabama offense.

A significant loss for the Crimson Tide going up against a motivated Texas A&M team.

"Bryce Young announced as starter. Jalen Milroe in fact IS the starter. Nick played it right up until kickoff and beyond," said Dennis Dodd.

"Alabama QB Bryce Young will not start against Texas A&M, source tells @SINow. It is not surprising given pregame warmups, as many have noted. He is not expected to play, but is dressed out if it becomes necessary," said Ross Dellenger.

"Bryce Young will not start tonight against Texas A&M. Jalen Milroe is set to make his starting debut for the Crimson Tide," said NFL Rookie Watch.

Can Alabama survive without Bryce Young?

