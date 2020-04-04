Earlier this week, the Alabama Crimson Tide were named the modern “Linebacker U” by Sports Illustrated. A few days later, the modern “Running Back U” was revealed.

Sports Illustrated uses 10 years’ worth of data to determine which schools are the best at each position. Once again, the Crimson Tide came out on top. Nick Saban’s program actually blew away the rest of its competition, which makes sense when you consider all the NFL talent they produced at running back.

Alabama is often known for its defense – and rightfully so – but the offense in recent years has become a juggernaut. One of the main reasons for that is because Saban has valued a ground-and-pound approach.

The Crimson Tide are in great shape to retain their status as “Running Back U” the following decade as well. Right now, the projected starter at tailback is Najee Harris. He should be the next running back from Tuscaloosa to go pro.

Here are a few running backs from Alabama that have played in the NFL over the past decade:

Mark Ingram

Derrick Henry

Josh Jacobs

Kenyan Drake

Trent Richardson

T.J. Yeldon

Eddie Lacy

Bo Scarbrough

Coming in at second on this list was Georgia.

The Bulldogs don’t have nearly as much talent at running back as the Crimson Tide, but they did have a few stars. Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley and Sony Michel are all fantastic NFL players.

Do you agree that Alabama is the modern “Running Back U” in college football?