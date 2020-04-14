Jordan Rodgers Names The SEC’s Most-Likely National Title Team

The SEC was on top of the college football world once again in 2019-20. The team that emerged from the College Football Playoff was one that hadn’t reached that mountaintop in some time though, the LSU Tigers, who unseated Alabama football in the SEC West during the season.

It is natural that LSU could take a step back this year. Joe Burrow is off to the NFL after his historic season. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda have taken jobs with the Carolina Panthers and Baylor Bears, respectively. There is plenty of turnover in Baton Rouge.

Alabama has some question marks as well. Tua Tagovailoa passed on a return to Tuscaloosa, and the offense loses big weapons in Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. All three are likely first rounders. Still, the Crimson Tide are likely the favorite to win the conference.

SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers would pick the Crimson Tide as of today. On a recent SEC Now appearance with Dari Nowkhah, Rodgers says Nick Saban’s team has the “least amount of question marks.” Last year’s adversity, led by Tua’s injury, helped reveal some of the roster’s depth. Rodgers thinks that Alabama is the SEC team best primed for a national title run.

"No doubt this is Mac Jones' team." Jordan Rodgers says Mac Jones is QB1 in Tuscaloosa, and he's primed to lead Alabama on another national title run.

“I gotta go with Alabama,” Rodgers said on the broadcast, via Saturday Down South. “When I look across the board, I’m looking for who’s got the least amount of question marks, especially in today’s age… No spring practice, who knows about summer, who has the returners that can plug and play when and if fall camp starts?

Both Alabama and LSU, as well as SEC favorite Georgia, are breaking in new quarterbacks. LSU’s Myles Brennan was a big recruit, but has very little meaningful experience. Jamie Newman could have a big year for Georgia after being a strong starter at Wake Forest. Alabama’s Mac Jones could be a very good one as well, and looked the part filling in for Tua last year.

Rodgers had questions about Jones last season, but they were answered through the end of the season. On the season, he completed 68.8-percent of his throws, for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interception. He topped 325 yards in each of the last two games, a close loss to Auburn and a win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Whether he or five-star freshman Bryce Young gets the nod as QB1, with DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle back, the Tide will still have one of the best receiver combos in college football to throw to.