There’s A New No. 1 Recruiting Class In College Football

For months, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been kings of the 2021 college football recruiting rankings. But Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have recently been dethroned.

According to 247Sports, Alabama football has now surpassed Ohio State for the top 2021 recruiting class. The shift comes following a two-month span where the Crimson Tide have doubled their class size.

Since early-July, Alabama have added 10 players to their 2021 recruiting class. They now stand at 19 players – one more than Ohio State – with four 5-stars, 11 4-stars, and four 3-stars. Some of the more recent additions include 4-star QB Jalen Milroe, 4-star DE Monkell Goodwine, and 3-star CB Khyree Jackson.

It’s a pretty good haul of prospects Nick Saban has gathered together. And it isn’t even Fall yet.

In case you missed it while you were sleeping, #Bama’s class is now ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 247Sports Composite after a very strong summer run. Saban and company have plenty of top targets left, & it’s plausible this could be his best class yethttps://t.co/zy3YG1fyMN pic.twitter.com/9ONnfMv2Yy — Tim Watts (@TimWatts_BOL) August 26, 2020

It’s a pretty quick turnaround for Alabama considering that they ranked somewhere in the 40s only a few months ago. In that span, SEC rivals LSU, Florida and Tennessee were all putting together stellar classes that had some Tide fans worried.

But there were a lot of great prospects still available, and Saban did his best to get as many of them as possible. As we’ve come to expect from him.

There’s still a lot of time for the final 2021 recruiting classes to be assembled though. Alabama lost the top recruiting ranking in last year’s class to Georgia at the buzzer.

Will Alabama have the No. 1 football recruiting class in 2021?