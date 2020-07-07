Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian Sends Message After Heart Surgery

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian posted an awesome message for Tide fans on Tuesday evening.

Sarkisian underwent successful heart surgery last week. The required surgery was to correct a “congenital cardiovascular anomaly,” per Alabama’s release. The anomaly was found as Sarkisian underwent an annual physical – all Alabama coaches undergo the same annual physical to assess their health ahead of the upcoming season.

Fortunately, the surgery went well and Sarkisian is resting at his home in Birmingham. It’s unclear what the timeline looks like for his return to coaching, but it’s safe to assume that’s the least of concerns at the moment.

Steve Sarkisian had an awesome message for Alabama fans following his successful surgery. The Tide’s offensive coordinater tweeted “BuiltByBama” in response to his successful surgery announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Built By Bama is a popular saying and hashtag used by the Alabama football program. It represents all the hard work put in when apart of the program and the dividends it pays down the road. Steve Sarkisian certainly knows what a winning mindset is.

The Alabama offensive coordinator got to work directly underneath Nick Saban in 2019. The two led the Tide to an 11-2 finish, despite losing Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending injury late in the season.

It’s unclear if Sarkisian will be fully recovered by the time the 2020 season rolls around. For now, he’s solely focused on recovering after undergoing a major operation.