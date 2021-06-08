Alabama Offers Scholarship To Son Of Fighting Legend

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are already scouting players from the 2025 recruiting class. In fact, they recently extended an offer to West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman quarterback Davi Belfort.

Belfort is the son of mixed martial arts legend Vitor Belfort. He became an immediate sensation in the MMA world, as he was the youngest fighter to score a victory inside the octagon at the age of 19.

Vitor’s son, Davi, is on a different path when it comes to his career. However, the talented quarterback is on the track to stardom just like his father was.

Davi revealed that he received an offer from Alabama on Monday night, as he announced the exciting news on his Twitter account.

“Wow after a great conversation with Coach Saban I am beyond blessed and grateful to have received a scholarship to the University of Alabama,” Belfort tweeted. “Most importantly thank you to God, my family, @chrisflores0321 my coaches, and teammates.”

Wow after a great conversation with Coach Saban I am beyond blessed and grateful to have received a scholarship to the University of Alabama! Most importantly thank you to God, my family, @chrisflores0321 my coaches, and teammates. @Joanapradob @vitorbelfort pic.twitter.com/WbZVY9cLBO — Davi Belfort (@DaviBelfort) June 8, 2021

Belfort spoke to 247Sports shortly after he received the offer from Alabama. He admitted that he was a bit shocked to see an offer come his way at this time.

“I was really shocked really just because you know ‘Bama is like my dream school,” Belfort told 247Sports. “I have been watching them growing up. They are a powerhouse.”

Alabama isn’t the only program that has extended an offer to Belfort. As of now, Arizona State and Florida Atlantic have also placed scholarship offers on the table. Judging by Belfort’s comments though, Alabama might be in the driver’s seat.