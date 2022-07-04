Alabama Officially Flips 2023 Recruit From Rival Program

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nick Saban isn't getting bored out on the recruiting trail - which isn't the best news for rival SEC programs.

Last weekend, four-star interior offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry announced he decommitted from the University of Georgia. It didn't take him too long to find a new home.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive lineman recruit has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford played a major role in McElderry's decision.

“I have been thinking about flipping my commitment to Alabama since Coach Wolford got there,” McElderry told On3. “When he was coaching at South Carolina, they were the first SEC school to offer. me. Kentucky when in my top five when I committed to Georgia because of him.

“Coach Wolford is my dog. He is literally my guy. I can go to him about anything. We talk about football, technique, and things like that, but we also talk about life. He is always there for me and he has my back.

“Coach Wolford had a big influence on decision to change to Alabama. He is a coach I love.”

Another major recruiting victory out in Tuscaloosa.