Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have named their starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Missouri Tigers. Will Alabama football trot out expected starter Mac Jones? Or will the freshman phenom Bryce Young take the reins of the offense?

Jones and Young have been engaged in a competitive quarterback battle leading up to the Tide’s season opener this Saturday. According to some reports, Young has had a leg up on the veteran Jones. But Jones has reportedly been more consistent throughout fall camp.

Alabama football released its depth chart for the Tide’s season opener against Missouri this Saturday. With it, we now know who will start for Alabama.

Saban has named Jones the starter for Week 1. Meanwhile, Young will share backup duties with quarterback Paul Tyson.

This isn’t all too surprising. Mac Jones has the experience Nick Saban typically prefers at the position. Jones looked great filling in for Tua Tagovailoa last season after Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury late in the year.

The junior quarterback completed 97 of 141 passes for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to just three picks last year. His best game came against the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl to end the Tide’s 2019 season. Jones had 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Tide’s 35-16 bowl game victory.

Jones will begin his first season as the Tide’s starting quarterback this Saturday against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.