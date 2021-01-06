Alabama OL Has Message For Ohio State Before Title Game

The college football world is in for a treat next Monday, as Alabama will take on Ohio State in the national championship game. With this marquee showdown just a few days away, Alex Leatherwood of the Crimson Tide sent a message to the Buckeyes this Wednesday afternoon.

Leatherwood, who won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive linemen in the country, wants to see if Ohio State will be up to the challenge against Alabama.

“Not saying we’re not excited for any game or any opponent we’re playing, but we’re just competitors, you know what I mean,” Leatherwood said, via Saturday Down South. “We love to compete and we’re going to step up to the challenge, and we’re going to see if they want to play football.”

There’s nothing wrong with what Leatherwood said, especially since he added that Ohio State is “smart and good at what they do.” However, there are fans in Columbus viewing his comments as bulletin-board material.

Last week, we all saw what happens when Ohio State receives bulletin-board material. It easily took care of business against Clemson, proving Dabo Swinney wrong for ranking the Buckeyes as the 11th-best team in college football.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones certainly avoided giving Ohio State any added motivation. When speaking to the media this afternoon, he had nothing but praise for Ohio State’s defense.

“They have great players. Not a super-complicated scheme, but it doesn’t have to be, because they have great players … it’s going to be the best defense we’ve played this year.”

It’ll be fun to see these two powerhouse programs go head-to-head next Monday. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.