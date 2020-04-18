Alabama Picks Up Commitment From Elite 2021 WR Agiye Hall

Agiye Hall – one of the highest rated receivers in the 2021 cycle – announced his commitment to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on Saturday evening.

The Florida native is one of the most coveted pass-catchers in the country this cycle. Hall is as physically gifted as high-school prospects get given his strength and size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds).

He’s highly rated by all recruiting service outlets, but ESPN specifically is a big fan of what the Florida wideout brings to the table. The Worldwide Leader currently ranks Hall as the No. 5 receiver in the 2021 class, according to ESPN Football Recruiting.

Hall chose the Tide over other elite programs, such as LSU, Georgia and Clemson. Many expect the Alabama commit to have a big-time career for Saban and the Crimson Tide, starting in the 2021 season.

Elite Fla. WR @HallAgiye picks @AlabamaFTBL over LSU, Georgia and others thanks to Nick Saban's structure, emphasized to Hall by a player who recently transferred away from the Crimson Tide program:https://t.co/xZGjverpKK — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) April 18, 2020

The Tide have had great success at the receiver position over the years. Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are both projected as first-round draft picks after successful collegiate careers in Tuscaloosa.

Other Tide greats – including Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley – also have a big influence on elite high school receivers looking to commit to Alabama.

That pattern of successful development has caught the attention of elite receiver prospects around the country – Hall included.