Alabama Player Reveals His Reaction To Tennessee Vomiting

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A general view of the play during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During this past Saturday's game between Alabama and Tennessee, offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was caught throwing up on the field.

Crawford turned his head away from the Volunteers' huddle so he can vomit. It was a bizarre moment to say the least.

Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young seemed a bit disgusted by Crawford's actions.

When asked about this moment on Tuesday, Young revealed his initial reaction to Crawford throwing up.

"We were actually talking right before he threw up," Young said, via Charlie Potter. "I don't remember what we were talking about, but then he looked away for a second, then he just threw up and then he looked at me. I just told him he was nasty."

We can't blame Young for having that type of reaction.

Although Crawford may have been on the wrong end of an odd moment, it was Tennessee that left Neyland Stadium with a monumental win.