Alabama Players Use "Horns Down" Gesture While Walking Off Field

A few Alabama players decided to troll Texas fans on their way out of DKR Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

As they were leaving the field, Alabama players were caught on camera using the "Horns Down" gesture.

As you'd expect, Texas fans weren't thrilled about Alabama players using the famous "Horns Down" taunt - especially after the way this game ended.

While this may bother Nick Saban, he won't have to worry about his players getting penalized since this happened after the final whistle was blown.

Earlier this week, Saban was asked if he informed his players about the "Horns Down" gesture and how it can result in a 15-yard penalty. His response to that question turned a lot of heads.

"I have not addressed it with the team,” Saban said. “But I appreciate you letting me know that. So we have a lot of other things we need to worry about but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that.”

Saban's players refrained from throwing the "Horns Down" during the game. All bets were clearly off once the officials left though.