Alabama Players Weren’t Happy With Bo Nix’s Pregame Comment

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made waves earlier in the week when he talked about Alabama’s Mac Jones. The Tigers sophomore essentially labeled the Crimson Tide junior as a “game manager.”

“He does a great job managing the game, getting the ball to his players around him,” Nix said of Jones. “Obviously he’s got a great running back, great offensive line, great receivers. That helps a lot. But he does a good job of managing the job, taking completions and knowing what to do with the ball.”

Apparently, the Alabama players took Nix’s comments personally. Jones exploded for five more touchdowns on Saturday in the Iron Bowl, as the Crimson Tide rolled over Auburn 42-13. Meanwhile, Nix threw for just 227 yards and two interceptions.

After the game, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith spoke about how Nix’s remarks about Jones fueled the team’s offense this weekend. The talented wideout also caught seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was just funny just seeing that,” Smith said. “But I mean, at the end of the day, people are gonna talk, they’re gonna do what they want. At the end of the day, we’re just gonna show up, execute the game plan and do what we’ve gotta do.”

According to Charlie Potter of 247Sports, who sat beside Smith in a postgame Zoom call, Jones nodded in agreement.

#Alabama motivated by Bo Nix's 'game manager' label of Mac Jones "People are gonna talk. They're gonna do what they want. At the end of the day, we're just gonna show up, execute the game plan and do what we've gotta do."https://t.co/NuXnnS0sBJ pic.twitter.com/m6lxY3tN71 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 29, 2020

The win marked another huge moment for Jones and Alabama in 2020. The junior Crimson tide quarterback now has 23 touchdowns and over 2,700 passing yards this season. Alabama is 8-0 and will definitely retain the No. 1 spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings.

The Crimson Tide are slotted to play LSU in a make-up game next Saturday. If they can get past the Tigers, Jones and company will get the chance to play for an SEC championship.