Pro Day Update On Star Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the SEC Championship game against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Alabama is holding its Pro Day today, with quarterback Mac Jones being the main attraction. We’re not certain if wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be joining him.

This morning, NFL Network’s James Palmer first reported that Smith and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle were not expected to run routes for Jones. However, a short time later, he changed his tune.

Smith, a potential top-10 pick next month, is still dealing with a finger injury from the national championship game, but has worked out with Jones recently, per Palmer.

He may run routes this afternoon after all.

Smith really doesn’t have anything to prove at this point, but if he can work out, it should help Jones tremendously. The Crimson Tide quarterback is trying to solidify himself as a top-10–and potentially top-5–pick.

Alabama is one of two major programs holding Pro Days today, with the other one being Ohio State.

There will be ample amounts of NFL talent on display in Tuscaloosa and Columbus.


