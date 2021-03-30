Pro Day Update On Star Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith

Alabama is holding its Pro Day today, with quarterback Mac Jones being the main attraction. We’re not certain if wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be joining him.

This morning, NFL Network’s James Palmer first reported that Smith and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle were not expected to run routes for Jones. However, a short time later, he changed his tune.

Smith, a potential top-10 pick next month, is still dealing with a finger injury from the national championship game, but has worked out with Jones recently, per Palmer.

He may run routes this afternoon after all.

So a bit of a an update here. Smith has thrown with Mac Jones recently. His finger that he injured in the the National Championship still isn’t 100% and actually is still purple. But he wants to run a few routes today. So we may end up seeing him after all. https://t.co/SxC9jQuB2J — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 30, 2021

Smith really doesn’t have anything to prove at this point, but if he can work out, it should help Jones tremendously. The Crimson Tide quarterback is trying to solidify himself as a top-10–and potentially top-5–pick.

Alabama is one of two major programs holding Pro Days today, with the other one being Ohio State.

There will be ample amounts of NFL talent on display in Tuscaloosa and Columbus.