Alabama QB Mac Jones Has A Message For His Doubters

Alabama QB Mac Jones looked rock solid against Missouri in his first game of the season. But he looked even better in a dominating win over Texas A&M yesterday.

Jones went 20-of-27 for 435 yards – fourth-most for a single game in Alabama history – while throwing four touchdowns in a 52-24 win over the No. 13 Aggies. After the game, he had a message for everyone who doubted he has the chops to replace Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking to the media after the win, Jones recalled comments made by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who said he doesn’t want to see Jones playing in a national title game. Jones declared said it motivated him to show everyone that Alabama is back.

“Everyone wants to talk and say Alabama’s not back and I think we’ve proved the first two games we’re improving and we just have to continue to do that” Jones said, via AL.com.

Message heard loud and clear.

Alabama are now back in the upper-tier of the college football rankings thanks in no small part to Mac Jones.

But staying on top is going to require even more big games like this one. Alabama has one of its biggest regular season games in years coming up as they play Georgia in just two weeks.

These next few games will let us all know if Jones has what it takes to lead the Tide to a national title.

For now though, Jones is on top of the football world, and silencing his critics one win at a time.