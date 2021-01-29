Alabama QB Mac Jones Reportedly Met With 3 Teams At Senior Bowl

If Mac Jones didn’t grab your attention during the 2020 college football season, you might want to pay attention to the week he’s having at the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama.

Jones was incredible in his final season at Alabama, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was already considered a fringe first-round pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, but it’s safe to say he has elevated his stock over the past few days.

Earlier this week, former NFL scout Bucky Brooks raved about Jones’ performance at the Senior Bowl, labeling him the most impressive quarterback at this year’s Senior Bowl.

“Coming into it, Mac Jones was the cream of the crop. It was his showcase, and I think it will continue to be,” Brooks said. “The thing that he brings has been the decision-making ability and the way that he plays the game in terms of being able to throw the ball with touch, timing and anticipation. When you stack him up compared to the other guys that are in attendance, he’s different. I can see why there is fascination and intrigue about his potential. I believe if you put Mac Jones on a good team in the National Football League, he can drive the ball and be a really, really good player.”

While it’s way too early to predict where Jones may land in the upcoming draft, we now know that he has met with at least three teams thus far. The Alabama quarterback had formal visits with the Patriots, Saints and Texans at the Senior Bowl.

Teams Mac Jones said he met with when asked after practice:

Patriots

Texans

Saints Seemed most excited about Saints. — Jacob Harrison (@JJacobHarrisonn) January 28, 2021

Jones was reportedly most excited about his visit with the Saints. Who knows, maybe they’ll make him their heir apparent to Drew Brees.

New Orleans has plenty of pieces in place to win right now, such as Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. Adding a young quarterback to Sean Payton’s offense would make for an explosive offense. However, it’s highly unlikely Jones falls to the 28th pick in the draft.