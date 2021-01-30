Alabama QB Mac Jones Sends Message Before Senior Bowl Today

No player has done more for their draft stock at this year’s Senior Bowl than Mac Jones. The former Alabama quarterback has been tremendous this week, showing that he’s not just a product of a well-run system.

Multiple draft analysts have said that Jones separated from the rest of the quarterbacks down in Mobile, Alabama. He was already expected to be a first-round pick in April, but this week’s performance should just about cement his position.

With the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl game just a few hours away, Jones sent a message to his fans on Instagram about his experience this week.

Jones posted a picture from this week with the caption: “Looking back on a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.”

Jones suffered a minor ankle injury earlier this week, but the expectation right now is that he’ll suit up for this afternoon’s game.

“All indications are he is playing,” Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile, via AL.com. “He came up hobbled a little bit with the ankle yesterday. He had that leg taped for the national championship game, but I think Mac’s going to be alright.”

While it’s still extremely early in the draft process, at least three NFL teams have interest in Jones. He reportedly had formal meetings with the Patriots, Saints and Texans.

Kickoff for the Senior Bowl is at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. We’ll find out then if Jones will take some reps under center.