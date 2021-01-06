Alabama’s explosive offense could add another piece for the national championship game if injured wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is able to play.

Waddle has been out of action since suffering a broken right ankle against Tennessee on October 24. The dynamic pass catcher has been working his way back and returned to practice this week.

According to his quarterback Mac Jones, Waddle has been impressive during game prep, though he’s not sure if the junior receiver will be able to play Monday night.

“He actually looked really good, but I don’t really know if I can answer that question probably because you’ve gotta ask Coach Saban and the training staff,” Jones said, via 247Sports’ Charlie Potter. “But he’s worked really hard in his rehab, and we’ll see what happens.”

On Tuesday, Nick Saban told ESPN that a decision on Waddle’s status for Monday will come after observing him in practice this week.

“He’s been running, but we need to see him in practice,” Saban said. “Our medical people will evaluate him as the week goes on and make a decision from there. He wants to play and has been working hard to get back.”

Before his injury, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and five touchdowns in four games. Considering Alabama already has Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith as its top wideout, having Waddle available against Ohio State would be an embarrassment of riches.

Alabama and Ohio State will face off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on ESPN.