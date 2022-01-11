Alabama Quarterback Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost in the national title game to the Georgia Bulldogs by a final score of 33-18.

Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of the losses for Alabama this week. Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that former five-star linebacker Drew Sanders entered the transfer portal.

But that’s not all. According to a new report from Alabama insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, backup quarterback Paul Tyson has also entered his name into the transfer portal.

“Alabama backup QB Paul Tyson has also entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Zenitz reported.

Alabama backup QB Paul Tyson has also entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned https://t.co/OpZDnAbVKZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2022

Tyson is a former four-star recruit from the 2019 recruiting class. He was the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the class and the No. 12 recruit from the state of Alabama.

He’s also the great grandson of former Alabama head coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant.

With Bryce Young coming back as the starting quarterback for another season, Tyson decided it was the right time to move on.

Where will he head next?