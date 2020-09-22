Mac Jones Describes His Relationship With Freshman QB Bryce Young

After filling in for Tua Tagovailoa down the stretch last season, Mac Jones has taken over as Alabama’s starting quarterback. Behind him is prized freshman Bryce Young.

When you’re the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide, you have to be okay with knowing that there’s a talented backup lurking behind you on the depth chart. As a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2020 class, Young fits that description.

Still, Jones told reporters today he isn’t looking over his shoulder. He and Young have a strong working relationship, and Jones’ confidence is buoyed by the youngster’s work ethic.

“We have a good relationship,” Jones said. “He comes out to practice every day and he puts his head down and works, and he does what he’s supposed to do. As the starting quarterback looking down and seeing him doing his job makes me feel comfortable that if he has to step in the game, he can do his job.”

Jones played behind both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts earlier in his Alabama career. The redshirt junior said those two provided a great example of always being ready if called upon.

“Being under Jalen and Tua, there’s a lot of things you can learn from,” Jones said. “Really, from a leadership standpoint, just being ready to go, because you never know when you’re going to have to play. I think that applies to our whole [quarterback] room.”

Last season, Jones passed for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games. He’ll get his 2020 season going when the Crimson Tide take on Missouri at 7 p.m. ET this Saturday.