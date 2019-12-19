Former Alabama RB Has Message For Fan Who Sent Him LSU Shirt

The players and coaches may change, but the Alabama-LSU rivalry never dies. Just ask former Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris.

Apparently, Harris received an LSU football shirt in the mail recently. It could have come from a fan trying to troll him about the Tigers’ win over Alabama in November.

Whoever sent it, and whatever their motivation, Harris has a message for them. He delivered it via Twitter.

To whoever sent me an LSU Football shirt in the mail… pic.twitter.com/68HuARVAh3 — Damien Harris (@DHx34) December 19, 2019

Now that is excellent GIF usage. We’d definitely be interested in finding out who sent Harris the shirt.

LSU’s win over Alabama was the Tigers’ first over the Crimson Tide in eight years. It helped spark them to their first SEC title since 2011 as well.

Now, the next step is trying to win the program’s first national title in more than a decade. The last time LSU finished the season atop the college football world was 2007.

They had to vanquish Ohio State in the national championship game that season. Might we get a repeat of that come January 13?