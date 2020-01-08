Alabama 4-Star RB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Alabama running back Jerome Ford has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Ford played in four games this season, including making his first career start in the season opener against Duke. He also played in four games in 2018, preserving a redshirt season.

A former four-star recruit, Ford rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries with the Crimson Tide. He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported news of Ford’s decision to enter the portal.

Ford is not the biggest running back domino that Alabama is waiting on right now. If Najee Harris enters the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide would lose its top rusher.

However, Brian Robinson Jr. (441 yards and five touchdowns) and Keilan Robinson (254 yards and two touchdowns in only eight games) will be back next fall.

Alabama also signed four-star running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams and three-star Kyle Edwards in this year’s class, so the Tide backfield should be well-stocked in 2020.